The registrations for the Indira Gandhi National Open University Master of Business Administration (IGNOU MBA) 2021 will end today, 15 September. Aspirants can still apply for admission to MBA and MBA (Banking and Finance) programmes by visiting the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/.

Steps to apply for IGNOU MBA 2021:

Visit the official website, http://ignou.ac.in/

Click on the link for IGNOU MBA 2021 admissions that is available on the main page. A new page will appear

Complete the registration process and login to fill your MBA application form

Upload the required documents for completing the application and make the fee payment

Submit the filled IGNOU MBA 2021 application

Save and download a copy of the application for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for IGNOU MBA 2021

At the time of admission, a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged from candidates, along with the programme fee for the first semester/year, unless otherwise specified.

The facility for exemption of fees is available to SC/ST students for one programme only in a particular admission cycle. If more than one application is submitted claiming fee exemption, all applications are liable to be rejected by the authorities.

Before proceeding with their applications, candidates require scanned copies of documents such as proof of age, educational qualification certificates, experience certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), BPL certificate, photograph, and signature.

IGNOU offers a number of postgraduate diploma and programmes in management as well including PG diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Operations Management (PGDOM), and Market Management (PGDMM). The last date to apply for these programmes is also 15 September.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, IGNOU has also extended the validity period of registration for students whose registration ended in June this year and they have yet to complete evaluation components for their courses.