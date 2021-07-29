IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit card released at ignou.ac.in; check steps to download
The IGNOU June TEE 2021 examination will begin on 3 August and will conclude on 9 September
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi has released the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates appearing for June Term End Examinations (June TEE) 2021.
Applicants, preparing for the term-end exams, can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website - ignou.ac.in.
The IGNOU June TEE 2021 examination will begin on 3 August and will conclude on 9 September. Candidates should note that the examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
To access the admit card, applicants will have to submit their enrollment number and date of birth.
Steps to check and download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Search and click on IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2021 link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Candidates will have to submit the enrollment number and select the program or course they are taking up
Step 4: After providing all details, click on submit; within minutes the admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Before downloading it, candidates are advised to check the hall ticket
Step 6: Also, keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference
The timetable or schedule for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes have also been released on the official website of IGNOU.
For any related detail or information regarding the June Term End Examinations, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official site of IGNOU.
