IGNOU June TEE 2020: Admit card for B.Ed exam released at ignou.ac.in, exams begin from 18 Sept

The IGNOU term end exams June 2020 for various courses will be conducted between 17 September to 16 October at around 900 designated exam centres

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has on Wednesday released the admit card for its term-end examination (TEE) 2020 on its official website - ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU TEE June 2020 will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October at around 900 designated exam centres. It will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A report by Careers 360 said that the varsity has just released the admit card for B.Ed programmes. The hall ticket for other courses will be released soon.

Only those applicants who have filled the exam for the TEE can download the admit card by entering their 9-digit enrollment number and selecting the programme they have registered for.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, examines will have to carry the admit card, or hall ticket, to the respective examination centre or else they will not be allowed to take the paper.

The admit card will mention details including candidates' name, roll number, registration number, exam dates, and centre details.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to IGNOU official website - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘Student Support’ link, tap on ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: On the left side, click on entrance exam and then select option for "Term-End exam 2020".

Step 4: A new page will open. Look for the link that mentions Admit card for term end exam.

Step 5: Key in details including registration number, date of birth.

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Students who will not be able to appear for the June TEE 2020 due to the COVID-19 related issue or any other reason will be permitted to appear for December TEE 2020. The fee submitted by them will be adjusted for December.

The examination centres will be following the government's COVID-19 guidelines and everyone will have to wear face mask and maintain social distancing.