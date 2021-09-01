IGNOU July 2021 Session: New admission, re-registration deadlines extended till 15 September

Candidates who are interested and wish to apply can do so by visiting the online admission portal for ODL courses at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

The deadline for submission of fresh admission forms and re-registration for the July 2021 session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). According to a recent press release, the varsity has informed that the deadline has been extended till 15 September.

“The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he or she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application,” IGNOU’s press release reads.

For the unversed, the university offers courses in disciplines including bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, PG certificate and certificate programmes, PG diploma and diploma and appreciation or awareness level.

Click here are for the details related to each course

Currently, IGNOU is conducting the term-end examinations for the June 2021 session which will be held till 9 September.

For any further queries, candidates can call at 011-29572513 or 29572514 and contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in. Additionally, applicants can also mail to the student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in and call on 011-29571301, 29571528 or also contact any of the regional centres of the university.

On 31 August, IGNOU launched an Alumni Portal and a Facebook page where it notified that they will help in bringing the Alumni on a common platform. Through this platform, the university will also facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences that would be useful in enhancing their engagement with the university. The portal will provide an updated database of registered alumni across the country.