The registration process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) regular mode courses ends today on Friday, 30 April. The deadline was extended to 30 April for all courses except for certificate, merit-based, and semester-based programmes. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and submit their application form as soon as possible.

Before filling in the form, candidates have to make sure that they have a scanned copy of their photograph and signature. Fees for the application can be paid through credit and debit cards or net banking.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for their choice of program for January 2021 session:

Step 1: Visit the website http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, in the ‘Alerts’ section, click on the option ‘Online Programme Admission for January 2021 Session extended till 30-Apr-2021 except for Certificate and Semester based programmes'

Step 3: A new page will open. Now select ‘Click here on new registration’

Step 4: Fill in the application form and submit it

Step 5: Download the IGNOU application form

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

Aspirants should also submit a category certificate and BPL certificate with their form, if applicable.

IGNOU offers as many as 16 courses in the online mode. All the courses are approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university also extended the deadline till May 31 for submission of assignments of the June Term End Examination (TEE).