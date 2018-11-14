IGNOU January 2019 admissions for certificate and diploma programmes begins; for details visit at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU announced admissions for the session commencing January 2019. The admission process started on 5 November and will end on 15 January 2019, reports have said.

Interested applicants can submit their application online on the Online Admission Portal of the University's website - www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

The University is offering certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes for its January 2019 admission session. Details regarding the programmes, fee structure and eligibility criteria are available on the website.

Important links:

- Registration page

- Candidate log-in page

Steps for applying online:

- Log on to the website -www.ignou.ac.in.

- Click on 'Online Admission for January 2019 session' link

- Click on Register Yourself

- Fill required option on Student Registration Form

- Click on Submit option

Scan documents from the originals. Once the documents are uploaded, click on the next button to get the Form preview option. Save/Print the form for further and future reference.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. Presently, it serves the educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and other countries through 'Schools of Studies' and a network of regional centres, learner support centres and overseas partner institutions. The University offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes.