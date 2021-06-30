IGNOU introduces MA courses in Urdu, Astrology and PGD in Development Communication; check details here

Interested students can apply for these courses through the admission portal of the university

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently introduced two new master programmes and a new postgraduate (PG) diploma course in its curriculum.

The two new MA programmes are in Urdu and Astrology (Jyotish) while the (PG) diploma is in Development Communication (PGDDC).

Interested students can apply for these courses through the admission portal of the university.

Check details on each programme:

Master’s programme in Urdu: This programme is a two-year degree course and the medium of learning will be Urdu. Through this programme, candidates will develop a clear understanding of Urdu Literature and also other literature such as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi and other New Literature.

Candidates who want to apply for this course will have to pay Rs 12,600 for the full program. Also, a registration fee of Rs 200 will have to be submitted.

Master’s programme in Astrology (Jyotish): This is also a two-year degree course in distance learning mode. Through this programme, students will receive practical knowledge of different branches of Astrology. The total fee of this programme is Rs 12,600 which should be paid in two instalments.

Meanwhile, the fee for the first year is Rs 6,300 and a registration fee of Rs 200, while for the second year, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 6,300. Interested applicants with a graduation degree can apply for this course.

PG Diploma in Development Communication: This programme is a one-year diploma course that has been offered by the university’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies. Interested candidates can apply online. Aspirants having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the programme.

Meanwhile, the course fee is Rs 5,000 which needs to be paid in a single instalment. The PGD programme focuses on human development and communication, media in development communication and development journalism for social change.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of IGNOU for more updates and details.