IGNOU fake degree scam exposed in J&K's Kathua district; 4,000 students receive degree without appearing in exam

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday exposed a fake degree scam at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) centre in Kathua district.

Nearly 4,000 students were issued dummy degrees without even appearing in examinations.

The scam was unearthed after police received inputs of a man, identified as Prashant Bandari, who along with his associates, was fraudulently involved in conducting examinations and allowing admittance to students at the centre established in Billawar town in 2014-2015.

A senior official from IGNOU has been quoted in an India Today Education report saying, “The varsity is investigating the whole issue and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty”.

A crime branch official said told PTI, “About 4,000 students have been shown taken admission through the centre and till date no examination has been conducted by this centre. The students enrolled through the centre have been shown appeared in examinations and degrees issued to them (sic)”.

“In this scandal, officials of IGNOU and post offices are involved in preparing fake answer sheets at regional centre,” the spokesman further added.

The Billawar centre runs two admission sessions, one in January-July and the other in June-December every year with enrollment of 800 to 1,200 students in each academic session.

The crime branch official said that fake attendance sheets and answer scripts were submitted to IGNOU using the centre code of Katra, Kishtwar, Chatroo and Paddar.

The PTI report also added that money collected from candidates was embezzled through bank accounts opened in the name of the chairman and a non-existent coordinator.

The faculty members and counselors were also hoaxed by Bandari along with this partner Bhopinder Gupta and others in connivance.

The case registered has had no arrests till now.

With inputs from PTI