IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 vacancies till 5 January; check details here

Applications for the Faculty and Director vacancies have been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested applicants can apply for the 45 posts at the official website at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the deadline for submitting applications is 5 January 2022. Out of the total number of vacancies, 21 openings are for the post of Professor, while 20 vacancies are there for the post of Associate Professor. The IGNOU recruitment drive is also being conducted to fill one vacancy for the post of Director in the Electronic Media Production Centre, as well as three posts for the position of Assistant Professor.

The IGNOU has given detailed eligibility criteria for the official recruitment notice. Applicants can view the notice at the official website of the university.

Click here for the direct link for the IGNOU recruitment notice

As per the recruitment notice, the applications can be submitted either online or mailed offline to the IGNOU office. In case of offline submissions, applicants need to send their application forms, along with self-attested copies of the documents and certificates mentioned in the notice to the "Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068."

The applications mailed to the IGNOU office should reach the mentioned address on or before 15 January next year. The envelope containing the IGNOU application form should clearly indicate the advertisement number, name of the post the candidate is applying for, name of the IGNOU School and discipline of the vacancy.

As per the official notice, the applications will be scrutinised on the basis of various criteria by a screening committee. The committee will score the candidates on the basis of how they fulfil the conditions specified in the advertisement. The shortlisted applicants will be called in for interview. The decision of the committee will be final in case of any dispute with regards to the IGNOU recruitment screening process.

The scores obtained by the candidates in the screening test will only be used for the purpose of shortlisting applicants and will not carry any weightage in the interview.

Applicants are requested to visit the official website of IGNOU to gain more information about the recruitment process, post and other details.

