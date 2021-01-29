IGNOU extends online re-registration deadline for January 2021 session till 15 Feb; visit ignou.samarth.edu.in for details

Students can register for the next year or semester of undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based IGNOU programmes even if they have not appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online submission of re-registration forms for its January 2021 session till 15 February.

According to a report in NDTV, students have another fortnight to re-register online for the next year or next semester of the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three-year durations.

The report added that programmes offered by IGNOU include MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Dairy Farming, etc.

The official website of IGNOU has shared the link, "Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 15 February 2021".

Students can access the re-registration link directly by logging into the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Here's how to re-register for IGNOU January 2021 Session:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU.

Step 2: Once done, they need to click on the IGNOU 2021 Re-registration link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the required details in the IGNOU 2021 registration link given.

Step 4: Once done, they need to give the submission fee and click on the final submission of the IGNOU application.

IGNOU had earlier extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till 31 January. Students who are registered in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes that are of two-three year durations can register for the next year or semester of the programme even if they have not appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.