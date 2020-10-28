IGNOU extends last date for July 2020 session admission again; register by 31 October
IGNOU says the date is not being extended for Certificate and Semester-based programmes like MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, etc
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date to apply in the July 2020 admission session. Candidates seeking to get a seat in the undergraduate and postgraduate degree and diploma programmes offered by the varsity can now apply till the end of this month, 31 October.
NDTV cited an official notice which stated that interested candidates can apply in “Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma and PG Diploma Programmes of the university” till the new date. It is to be noted that the extension has not been offered for certificate and semester based courses.
IGNOU says the date is not being extended for Certificate and Semester-based programmes like MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”
Follow these steps to register for IGNOU courses:
Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Select the Fresh Admission Tab from the homepage
Step 3: Register yourself by following the guidelines given on the site
Step 4: Fill the application form properly
Step 5: Submit the form after paying the fees
Earlier, the last date to apply for IGNOU July 2020 session was 25 October.
Here is the direct link to register for the July 2020 session at IGNOU — https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.
Candidates applying for the fresh admissions to the various UG, PG and diploma programmes offered by IGNOU are advised to go through all the admission and syllabus details provided by the varsity on its official website.
IGNOU will be verifying the documents and data provided by candidates before confirming their admission. Hence it is advisable that applicants make sure that the information they have entered and the documents they have uploaded is correct.
