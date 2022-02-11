IGNOU extends deadline to re-register for January 2022 cycle, get more details here

The deadline for registration has been extended for open and distance mode programmes which are offered through the online mode.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2022 session. Candidates may apply online till 21 February without paying a late submission fee. The deadline for registration has been extended for open and distance mode programmes which are offered through the online mode.

Those applicants who wish to re-register and have not done till now can do so on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in or at IGNOU Samarth - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Methodical Procedure to re-register for IGNOU January 2022 session is as follows:

-Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

-Click on link available on homepage that reads, ‘Admission link for January 2022 session’

-Fill the application form with required details

-Upload the relevant documents and also your photograph and signature

-Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the form

-Download a copy of the submitted form to use it in the future

Direct link to register is here.

Earlier, the deadline for application submission was 10 February. Candidates who apply for the January 2022 session need to pay Rs 200 as their registration fee. Applicants must note that in a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption shall be available to SC/ST students only for one programme. Applications submitted for more than one programme claiming exemption of fee shall be rejected. Payment must be done through credit/debit card/net banking or UPI.

Candidates can refer to the prospectus given here for more details.

IGNOU offers more than 200 online distance learning programmes and 16 online programmes. The programmes are offered in various disciplines such as Bachelors degree, Masters degree, PG Diploma, Diploma and many certificate programmes. Candidates can check the official website for more details on the same.

