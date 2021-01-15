IGNOU extends deadline to re-register for January 2021 session, check onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

The university said that if the candidate's online payment is not reflected, they should wait for a day to check the payment status instead of making another payment immediately

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till 31 January, as per an official notification. Candidates can do so on the official portal — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notification, one needs to register on the portal. To do so, candidates can click on the 'New Registration' button to proceed.

IGNOU has asked candidates to provide correct mobile number and email-ID for the registration. In case one has already registered on the portal, they may use their username and password to login.

As per the portal, in case the online payment made by the candidate does not get updated, they should not make the second payment immediately and wait for a day to check the payment status. In case one makes a payment twice for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded.

Here's how to register for IGNOU January 2021 session:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the 'New Registration' button to proceed.

Step 3: Candidates need to provide their correct mobile number and email ID for registration.

Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate/semester-based programmes that are of two-three years duration can register for the next year or semester of the programme even if they have not appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.