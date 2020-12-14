IGNOU December TEE 2020 application deadline extended till 31 Dec; register at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU will be conducting the December TEE 2020 in the first week of February 2021. The detailed schedule of the examination will be released soon by the varsity on its website.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online submission of IGNOU term end exam (TEE) December 2020 till 31 December. Students who have still not registered for the exam can enroll themselves at ignou.ac.in.

"Last date for submission of online examination form without late fee is extended till 31 December 2020," reads the message on the official website.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the University has also extended the deadline for submission of assignments and projects/ internships/ field work journals (online/ offline mode) till the last date of December 2020.

It is not the first time IGNOU has extended the deadline for December TEE 2020. In November, the University had extended the date to submit application form till 15 December.

Steps to register for IGNOU December Term End Exam (TEE) 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the University - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Online submission of examination form for December 2020 Term End Examination."

Step 3: Carefully read the instruction and tap on "Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form."

Step 4: Key in the programme code, enrolment number and select exam centre region.

Step 5: Enter all the details correctly.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Here's the direct link to register for IGNOU December TEE 2020

According to a report by NDTV, IGNOU has been conducting online classes for the students and is also providing self-learning material in printed as well as printed and digital forms to students.IGNOU has last week decided to promote to promote all the students of intermediate/ semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of June TEE 2020.