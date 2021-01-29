IGNOU December 2020 TEE: Hall ticket download suspended temporarily; steps to follow once admit card becomes available

Candidates set to appear in the December TEE are advised to keep checking the official website ignou.ac.in every now and then to see if the link has been restored and download their IGNOU hall ticket 2020 accordingly

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for December Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website at 11 am today, 29 January. However, due to a technical issue, the admit card downloading procedure has been suspended temporarily.

Candidates set to appear in the December TEE are advised to keep checking the official website ignou.ac.in every now and then to see if the link has been restored and download their IGNOU hall ticket 2020 accordingly.

According to a report by Careers 360, the admit cards would be available only for those candidates who had filled and submitted the exam form on the website. Applicants can download their hall tickets till the date of the exams and this can be done by entering their enrolment numbers and the name of their course.

Follow these steps to download the December TEE admit cards once the link is back:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage: ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select your course and enter your enrolment number

Step 5: After clicking on ‘Submit’, you will be redirected to the admit card

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the hall ticket

Candidates can download the IGNOU December 2020 TEE hall ticket directly by clicking here or visiting the URL (http://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/halltickets/hall1220/hall1220.asp).

A Jagran Josh report stated that the exams are going to start from 8 February and candidates must go through their admit cards thoroughly to check if there are any mistakes. They must immediately inform the authorities if that is the case.

The report added that no candidate will be allowed to sit in the exams without hall tickets, hence applicants are advised to download and take a print out of the document and keep it safe. The IGNOU admit card will also serve as an identification certificate as it will carry the personal details of the candidates, along with the date, time and centre of the exams.