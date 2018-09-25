IGNOU December 2018 term end examination form submission process begins; register at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the form submission process for the term end examination (TEE), which are scheduled to be held in December 2018. While the exam schedule has not yet been announced by the university, candidates must register for the TEE on or before 31 October, 2018 at the official website: ignou.ac.in.

Students who miss the deadline can register by 10 November, 2018 and pay a late submission fee of Rs 1,000. Before registering, students must ensure that they have submitted the assignments for the course they have applied for. Students are also required to provide Aadhaar card details while filling the form.

Here are the steps to register:

- Go to the official website

- Click on the alert: 'Online Submission form for TEE December 2018'

- Read the instructions and click on 'proceed' to fill the form

- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Hall tickets will be uploaded on the university website seven to eight days before the commencement of the examination. Students must carry IGNOU identity-card with them to the examination centres.