IGNOU Admissions 2021: Registrations for PhD entrance exam begin at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun online registrations for admission to various PhD courses. Candidates who are interested can register themselves till 5 pm on 22 December on the official website of IGNOU - http://ignou.ac.in/

Methodical procedure to register for IGNOU PhD admissions 2021 is as follows

Visit the official website http://ignou.ac.in/

Click on the link for IGNOU PhD Registration that is given on the page

Key in your details and complete the application form

Upload relevant documents mentioned in the PhD registration form

Pay the IGNOU application fee and submit the form

Download and print the final IGNOU application to use in the future

Direct link to register for various PhD courses is here - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/IGNOU_PHD/Regprocess.aspx?skey=637743873586987985

According to an official notice released by IGNOU, last date for payment of fee is till 11:50 pm on 22 December. The application edit window will be open from 24 to 26 December for registered candidates. The examination for IGNOU PhD 2021 will be conducted on 16 January next year and the dates for the release of the examination admit cards will be announced later.

The PhD exam timings will be from 10 am to 1 pm for a duration of 3 hours, as per the official notice. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the IGNOU PhD admission 2021 interview round.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a master’s degree from a UGC recognized University with at least 55 percent marks in aggregate (for General category), or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale, or an equivalent grade on a point scale, as per the Information Brochure.

For applicants who belong to SC/ST/OBC/Differently-Abled and other categories, the minimum marks required is 50 percent. For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the PhD information brochure on the website - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/downloads/IGNOU_Ph.D.brouchure2021(with_replica).pdf

Examination fee

All candidates who belong to the General category have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000. Applicants who belong to SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee. Payment of fee has to be done online through credit card/debit card/net banking or UPI.

