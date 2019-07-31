IGNOU 2019 OPENMAT Answer Key: National Testing Agency releases answer keys, last date to raise objection today; check nta.ac.in

IGNOU 2019 OPENMAT Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT on its official website at nta.ac.in. The university released the answer keys yesterday at 5 pm on its official website. Students can also visit the direct link here to view and download the answer keys.

Those candidates who are interested will be able to check it till today (31, July) 5 pm, reports Hindustan Times.

NTA conducted the OPENMAT 2019 exams on 27 July,2019 on behalf of IGNOU where more than 8000 students appeared. The exam was a Computer-Based Test (CBT) held across 135 centres.

Steps to check IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IGNOU OPENMAT link

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the link for’ IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019’

Step 4: OPENMAT Answer key 2019 will open in the PDF format, download to access the answer key

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 6: Once your answer key appears, download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Those students who appeared for the exam are advised to raise objections, if any and submit their justifications before 5 pm today.

OPENMAT is an entrance examination conducted by IGNOU for admission to its MBA program. For more details regarding the examination and answer keys, candidates can log on to the official website.