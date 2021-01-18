IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies open for various positions, apply at igmkolkata.spmcil.com

There are 54 vacancies available, of which 16 are for the position of Junior Technician, 12 for Junior Office Assistant, 10 each for Junior Bullion Assistant and supervisor and there are 6 vacancies for the post of Engraver III.

IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for various positions notified, apply at igmkolkata.spmcil.com

The India Government Mint (IGM), Kolkata has released an official notification for the recruitment of various posts on its website.

IGM is recruiting Supervisor, Engraver and Jr Officer Assistant and the online process of recruitment will commence on 20 January.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, once the online application begins, eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com till 19 February.

There are 54 vacancies available, of which 16 are for the position of Junior Technician, 12 for Junior Office Assistant, 10 each for Junior Bullion Assistant and supervisor and there are 6 vacancies for the post of Engraver III.

As per the official notification, the tentative date of online examination which will be conducted online at select centres is between March and April 2021. The dates may be extended depending upon the number of candidates.

Applicants have been advised to keep checking the India Government Mint, Kolkata website for dates of downloading the admit card.

Of the vacancies available, the Supervisor needs to have a 1st Class full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Civil/Metallurgical). Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc.(Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered. The candidate needs to be between 18 and 30 years of age.

For Engraver, the candidate needs to be between 18 and 28 and should be a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture/Metal Works/Painting) with at least 55% marks. Junior Office Assistant (JOA) should be a graduate with at least 55 percent marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @40 wpm in Hindi @30 wpm. The candidate should be at least 18 years and not more than 28 years. The Junior Bullion Assistant (JBA) too should have the same qualifications.

The Junior Technician should have a full-time ITI Certificate in Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. The candidate should be at least 18 years and not more than 25 years.