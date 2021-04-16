IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 239 stipendiary trainee, 98 other posts; visit igcar.gov.in for details

Aspirants can fill and submit the application on the official website igcar.gov.in on or before 14 May

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited applications from graduates, postgraduate and others. The recruitment drive is being held to select candidates for 337 vacancies.

Those who are interested can apply by visiting the official website igcar.gov.in. Aspirants can fill and submit the application on or before 14 May.

Among the 337 posts, 239 are for stipendiary trainees while the other vacancies are for the scientific officer, technical officer, security guard, work assistant, canteen attendant, stenographer, and clerk posts.

Total Number of Posts: 337

Stipendiary trainee: 239 Posts

Technician B (crane operator): 1 Post

Stenographer grade III: 4 Posts

Upper division clerk: 8 Posts

Driver: 2 posts

Security guard: 2 Posts

Work assistant: 20 posts

Canteen attendant: 15 posts

Scientific officer: 4 posts

Technical officer: 42 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate engineers can apply for technical officer posts. For the position of atmospheric science and meteorology discipline, candidates with MSc qualifications can apply. Even PhD holders can apply for the Scientific Officer post.

Applicants with matriculation are eligible to apply for technician and administrative posts while aspirants with Diploma can apply for a stipendiary traineeship. While candidates who have passed Class 10 with ITI in a relevant discipline are also eligible for it.

Selection process:

On the basis of a preliminary test, advanced test and trade or skills test, stipendiary trainees will be selected. However, the process of all other posts varies from each other.

For more details related to qualification, age limit, salary, and the selection process, candidates can go through the notification.