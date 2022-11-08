IFS officer raises concerns over endangered red pandas in Twitter post, check

Unfortunately gone endangered, red pandas have been facing some primary threats of habitat loss and degradation in India due to excessive human interference and poaching. With that said, as per researchers, the total population of red pandas has also declined by 40 per cent over the past two decades, thus making them legally protected in the country. Notably, as the species continues to remain under a growing threat with human activities and climate changes, Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan has made an attempt to draw people’s attention to the alarming rate.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the IFS officer shared a picture of two rescued red pandas further informing that the two will soon be released into the wild. Apart from that, Kaswan also pointed out the species becoming endangered due to habitat loss and poaching as he urged people to stop cutting trees.

Furthermore, he concluded his tweet with a question for his followers and asked about the location of India’s only Red Panda Conservation Breeding Centre.

Check his tweet:

Two reasons not to cut trees. But they are #endangered now due to #habitat loss & #poaching. These will be released soon in the wild. Do you know where do we have India’s only #RedPanda #Conservation Breeding Centre. pic.twitter.com/bbXypLwKJ8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 7, 2022



Notably, in response to his tweet, many commented with answers and shared their concerns. While some suggested the location of the breeding centre, some users also outlined the issue of endangerment.

A user wrote, “Infinite reasons not to cut trees, trees are the lifeline of civilisation”, while another one commented, “After deforestation, we can’t recreate nature by planting a few saplings. Added to that our greed and various taboos, all added to the loss of forests. First, we should protect our forests to protect all such species.”

A third user wrote, “How many of these beauties are present in India? Why don’t all zoos in India do captive breeding?”

Check some responses:

Such darlings! — Me 🇮🇳 (@lotusprings) November 7, 2022

They look soo cute — Jyoti (@virgojyoti02) November 7, 2022

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in 2003 had a stable and genetically healthy population of 21 Red Pandas in captivity. Pair at Gangtok (Sikkim) Zoo (a subsidiary breeding center established in the region) had also started breeding — Shubham Gupta (@forestry_guy12) November 7, 2022

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling, West Bengal. Visited in 2014. Still vivid memories of noticing these cute and wonderful creature.❤️❤️ — Gunjan Sarkar (@sarkar_gunjan) November 7, 2022

Cute 🥰 — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) November 7, 2022



Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

It is pertinent to note that the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is the only breeding centre for red pandas in India and is located in Darjeeling. Developed as a part of the Red Panda Conservation Breeding Project, the centre is one of the most successful and only breeding programmes of the species in its natural distribution zone.

It also has a subsidiary centre at Gangtok, Sikkim.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.