If you see anyone doing anything to harm fabric of country, you must shoot Modi: Karnataka Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna

The Karnataka BJP tweeted a video of Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna purportedly calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Belur Gopalakrishna, a Congress leader in a official party function calls for assassination of democratically elected PM Sri @narendramodi ji. Instigating for assassination of PM of a country is a nation threat & we urge @HMOIndia, @CPBlr to impose legal action immediately. pic.twitter.com/Tg9GO0FCdM — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 5, 2019

Gopalakrishna, speaking at a rally, said, "People who talk about Nathuram Godse assassinating Mahatma Gandhi should not be in this country. If you see anyone doing anything to harm the fabric of the country, you must shoot Modi." The saffron party tagged the Home Minister's Office and the Twitter handle of Bengaluru commissioner of police T Suneel Kumar and urged action against Gopalakrishna. The BJP also called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi to act against Gopalakrishna.

Well @RahulGandhi we remember you saying you don’t endorse hate politics but now that your own party leader has openly called for assassination of democratically elected PM of this Nation would you act on him ? If you don’t act it clearly means you endorse his words. https://t.co/C6nw2T3k3J — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 5, 2019

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Gopalakrishna, a former MLA, joined the Congress in April 2018 after failing to get a BJP ticket from Sagar Assembly constituency. Gopalakrishna previously unsuccessfully contested on a JD(S) in 2013 and contested on a BJP ticket in 2008 and 2004, as per the report.

This isn't the first time Gopalakrishna has found himself in hot water. In November 2018, BJP candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha bypoll Siddaramaiah threatened to file a suit against Gopalakrishna for "spreading lies" about his retirement, as per this Deccan Chronicle report. “In elections, one wins and the other loses. It was unbecoming on the part of Belur to make such an irresponsible statement. I will file a complaint against him with the election commission,” Siddaramaiah told the newspaper.

BJP Karnataka spokesperson S Prakash told News18 the party would be filing a police complaint against Gopalakrishna on Wednesday. Karnataka Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa told the channel the video "appears to be shocking and highly objectionable". However, Kalappa added that since it had been tweeted from the BJP handle, the Congress would have to first look at it and find out what transpired. "We will act without fear or favour," Kalappa told the channel.

