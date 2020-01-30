If you make Ram Mandir, we will build Babri Masjid: Farhan Azmi on Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya, then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid.

"I demand and I am warning it, consider it as a threat or whatever; if Uddhav Thackeray being the chief minister goes to Ayodhya on 7 March then I will also go along. I will also ask my father to accompany me, I call upon members of MVA and SP members to come along," Farhan said on Monday.

"If Uddhav Thackeray confirms his ticket for Ayodhya then we all will hold foot-march to Ayodhya, we will also go along, but the condition is that he will construct Ram Temple and we will construct Babri Masjid," he added.

"On the completion of 100 days of your government why don't you go to Siddhi Vinayak instead. Don't you faith left for Siddhi Vinayak?" Farhan asked Uddhav. Azmi made the remarks at an event organised to oppose the amended citizenship law.

Farhan made the controversial remarks addressing a meeting called by Parcham Foundation and Hum Bharat ke Log to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, Deccan Herald reported.

As per the Deccan Herald report, Azmi senior seemingly distanced himself from his son's remarks, saying, "Farhan is not a member of the Samajwadi Party"

India Today reported that Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, reacting to Farhan's statements said, "Whatever he said are his thoughts."

On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Uddhav is slated to visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on 22 January that alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the chief minister.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.