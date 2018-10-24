'If I slap you, you will urinate in your pants': BJP MLA in Rajasthan abuses, threatens to attack govt official

Kota: A BJP MLA allegedly abused and threatened to slap a government official over delay in procurement of lentils during a visit to a mandi in Kota on Wednesday.

"If I slap you, you will urinate in your pants," Ladpura MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat told deputy registrar of Rajasthan State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (RAJFED) Ajay Singh Panwar.

Rajawat was visiting the Bhamashah Mandi to take stock of procurement of urad dal. He allegedly lost his temper after the farmers said there were irregularities in the process.

He then summoned the concerned officials.

When Panwar reached the mandi, the BJP MLA was angry that he had been kept waiting. In a video of the incident, Rajawat is seen threatening to slap Panwar.

The MLA said of the 1,11,000 quintals of urad that had reached the mandi, only 100 quintals had been procured so far.

He directed the officials to speed up the process.

Later, speaking to the media, Rajawat said he scolded Panwar as the farmers are incurring heavy losses due to the officials' callousness.

"I will continue to raise my voice for farmers," he said.