'If I have a good guest, I am a good host': EAM Jaishankar on Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto

Speaking on his interaction with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “If I have a good guest, I am a good host.”

He also dealt with Bhutto’s India media engagement in which the Pakistani foreign minister raked several issues barring SCO and said, “Pakistan conducts terrorism and asserts its right to do terrorism.”

The EAM also said that Pakistan which is a SAARC member doesn’t “follow basic rules of international relations” and supports terror and blocking connectivity.

“Not in our interest to be locked into perpetual hostility with Pakistan, nobody wants that….somewhere we have to draw and stand by our red lines…” said EAM Jaishankar, adding, “if neighbour attacks my city…I don’t think it should be business as usual.”

Jaishankar on Friday called Bhutto Zardari a “promoter, justifier and a spokesperson” of the terrorism industry.

