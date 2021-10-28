The interview for IES 2021 will be held on 29, 30 November and 1 December and that for ISS 2021 will be conducted on 29 and 30 November

The interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who are preparing for the examination can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/.

As per the latest notification, the interview for IES 2021 will be held on 29, 30 November, and 1 December. While the interview for ISS 2021 will be conducted on 29 and 30 November.

Candidates appearing for these examinations should note that the interview round will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9.00 am and the second shift will commence from 1.00 pm onwards.

In the detailed schedule, the commission has provided the roll number of candidates along with the date of the interview and the session (timings) on its official website. Hence, to check the interview dates, candidates are requested to use their registered roll numbers.

The IES and ISS exams are held to fill vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services. Through this recruitment drive, the commission seeks to fill a total of 15 vacancies in IES and 11 posts in ISS.

Applicants can find the interview schedule for the IES examination here and the interview timetable for the ISS examination here.

The commission has requested applicants to produce original certificates relating to age, community, educational qualifications, physical disability (if applicable) among others at the time of personality test or interview. These certificates should be produced in support of the applicant's claims during the meeting.

The result for the written examination was announced on 10 September. These exams were held on 16, 17, and 18 July, this year.