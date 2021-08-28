The exam for the 920 executive posts will be held on 5 September.

The admit cards for the executive exam 2021 have been released by IDBI Bank. The registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official website idbibank.in. The admit cards are available to download till 5 September.

The exam for the 920 executive posts is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September. Candidates should note that recruitment will be done for the contractual period of one year. Based on the availability of vacancies, satisfactory performance, and fulfilment of required e-learning certifications, there is also a possibility of a two-year extension.

Applicants can follow these steps to check and download IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and open the 'Current Opening' link

Step 3: Now, click on the 'DBI Executive Admit Card 2021' link on the new page

Step 4: Enter the required login details and click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your DBI Executive hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Verify all details and download it. Keep a printout for future use or reference

The direct link is available here.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a 90-minute online test. The question paper will be bilingual -- Hindi and English. In the written examination, a total of 150 questions will be asked from English, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Finally, the selected candidates will receive a monthly payment of Rs 29,000 in the first year, Rs 31,000 per month in the second year, and Rs 34,000 per month in the third year.

On successful completion of three years, candidates may become eligible for the position of Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank.