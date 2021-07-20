ICSI to declare CSEET July 2021 result tomorrow at 3 pm; check details at icsi.edu
The date and time of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 July session results have been revealed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). As per the latest notification, the institute will declare the CSEET July 2021 result at 3 pm tomorrow, 21 July. Once released, the registered candidates can visit the official website to check and download their scorecards.
In order to check their result, applicants have to log in on the portal using their registration number and date of birth.
The notice reads, "The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12th July, 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, the 21st July, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website".
Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their CSEET result:
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the CSEET result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Log in on the portal by entering the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Now, submit the details. The ICSI CSEET July 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check your status. If required, download your result and take a printout for future use or reference
Immediately after announcing the result, the ISCI will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement on the website for candidates. The institute is not going to issue any physical copy of the result.
The scorecard will have details like the subject-wise breakup of marks, overall marks, and qualifying status mentioned on it.
In order to register themselves to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course, all candidates have to clear the CSEET. For the unversed, the CSEET July session paper was conducted on 10 July in an online remote-proctored mode.
