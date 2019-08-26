ICSI Result 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India announces results for secretary programme; check scores on icsi.edu

ICSI Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI Result 2019 for the company secretary (CS) professional programme on Sunday (25 August).

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their CS Professional result on the official website: icsi.edu or click on the direct link here

On its website, ICSI has also released the individual marks and the list of top 25 scorers, according to reports.

Steps to check ICSI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'ICSI CS Professional CS Executive Result 2019 link'

Step 3: Enter credentials and hit submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your e-mark sheet and keep a printout of it for future reference

Students who took the CS Executive exam have to download the mark statement from the website as the ICSI will not send the physical copy of the mark statement.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the result notice released by ICSI said.