The admission portal is active again as the exams have been postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of coronavirus

The application portal of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for CS Foundation/ Executive/Professional Program Examinations has opened again on Saturday, 15 May at 12:01 am. According to the official notification released on 13 May, interested candidates can apply for the June 2021 examinations by visiting the website www.icsi.edu till 22 May, 11:59 pm.

Previously, the last date to apply was 9 April with late fees.

This facility has been reopened for candidates who were unable to submit their application forms earlier. The admission portal is active again as the exams have been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus .

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the ICSI examinations:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.icsi.edu/home/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Services’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Student’’

Step 4: Now, press the ‘Register for CS’ link on the new page

Step 5: Certify the details and click on ‘Proceed to Registration’

Step 6: Fill in the details and submit the fee

Step 7: Download your application form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference

The exams which were earlier supposed to be conducted from 1 to 10 June have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.