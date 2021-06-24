The decision to provide direct admission to students in executive programmes was taken on 19 June at the 277th executive meeting of ICSI's council

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced that it has granted exemption from the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to the undergraduate and postgraduate students from recognised universities.

Such candidates can now get direct admission in the executive programmes. The notification issued on 23 June was shared on the official Twitter account of ICSI on Wednesday.

Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme pic.twitter.com/Bhf7q7uGfr — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 23, 2021

The decision to provide direct admission to students in executive programmes was taken on 19 June at the 277th executive meeting of ICSI's council.

Signed by Joint Secretary of Student Services AK Srivastava, the notification states that students will be required to pay the applicable fee in order to avail exemption from CSEET. The revised criteria for admission to CS executive programmes has been made effective from 20 June.

The latest ICSI notification shares the criteria that any undergraduate student having 50 percent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any institute in India and abroad that is recognised as equivalent by the council will be eligible for exemption.

Similar criterion is for postgraduate students with the exception that minimum 50 percent marks is not required.

Meanwhile, ICSI has released a notification on its official website that the CSEET July session exam will be held on 10 July. The Institute has informed the students that this exam will be held in remote proctored mode. The viva voice portion has also been removed from the exam.

CSEET July session will have 140 questions which will carry 200 marks. The paper is divided in four sections namely Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and lastly, Current Affairs.