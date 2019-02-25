ICSI December 2018 Result declared: Professional and executive exam scores available on official website icsi.edu

ICSI December 2018 Result | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the ICSI Professional and Executive Exam 2018 on Monday on their official website icsi.edu. The merit list and individual subject-wise marks are expected to be available soon.

The result for the Company Secretaries (CS) Professional Programme was scheduled to be declared at 11 am on Monday, while the result of the Company Secretaries Executive Programme was announced around 2 pm. The scorecards and e-marksheet will be available for download on the website, however, no physical copy of the same will be provided by the institute. Eligible candidates are advised to download their e-result-cum-marks-statement for future references.

Reportedly, the candidates who have cleared the professional programme will get their result in a hard copy.

Here is how to check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website (icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net)

Step 2: Select 'View and download e-marksheet'

Step 3: Select the exam name, and enter your roll number in the box given

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and take a printout of the result when it shows up on the screen.

Reportedly, the candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any of the subjects of within 30 days from Monday. The fee for either the online or offline procedure is Rs 250.

With inputs from agencies

