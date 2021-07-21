ICSI CSEET Results 2021 released at icsi.edu.; check steps to download here

ICSI has also informed that this year, the marksheet will be available online on the official site and no physical copy of the result will be issued to candidates

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 results have been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, 21 July. Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of ICSI icsi.edu. In order to access the results, applicants have to log in using their roll number or registration number and password.

ICSI has also informed that this year, the mark sheet will be available online on the official site and no physical copy of the result will be issued to candidates. Along with the CSEET results, formal e-result-cum-marks statements are also available to students.

The CSEET exam was conducted on 10 and 12 July in an online remote-proctored mode. The exam comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a duration of 120 minutes.

To obtain an ICSI CSEET pass certificate, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks on each paper and 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Meanwhile, the CSEET result also includes the subject-wise break up of marks of the applicant.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the ICSI CSEET result 2021:

- Visit the official website icsi.edu

- Search and click on the CSEET tab on the homepage, following which a new window will open

- Then candidates will have to click on the link for CSEET 2021 result (First Link)

- Again, a new page will open, where applicants will enter roll number or registration number, password, and other required details

- Within seconds, the ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

- Candidates will then have to download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement and save it for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link.

CSEET exam is held to offer admission to interested candidates to certificate courses or programmes. Due to the pandemic, ICSI had cancelled the CSEET for undergraduate and postgraduate students this year.

However, the Institute has announced that the students who have the required degrees for the course can get direct admission. To get direct admission, candidates need 50 percent marks in any discipline.

For the unversed, the CSEET exam was held for those candidates who have taken the Class 12 exam this year.