ICSI CS result 2018: Results for Professional, Executive exams to be declared tomorrow; candidates can check scores at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be declaring the result of the professional and executive programme on 25 August on the official website (icsi.edu). The computer-based exam was held in June 2018.

The result of the ICSI professional exam is to be declared at 11 am, whereas the result of the executive programme will be released at 2 pm.

The official website will have the toppers' names, and an all India provisional merit list of the ICSI and the candidates' subject-wise marks once the results are declared on Saturday, News18 reported.

Here's how the candidates can check their results:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the ICSI (icsi.edu)

Step 2 - Click on the 'Result and Download E-mark sheet' option on the homepage

Step 3 - Candidates must enter their roll number in the next link

Step 4 - Once the result is shown, take a print out for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.