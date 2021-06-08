The ICSI Foundation examination will be conducted in double shifts, which are morning and afternoon

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised schedule for the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2021 examination. As per the latest notification, the CS examination will be held from 10 to 20 August.

Candidates should note that the council has released the exam schedule for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and Professional programme.

Meanwhile, the ICSI issued the official notice on their Twitter handle that reads, “It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021”.

Also, the detailed revised examination list is available on the institute’s official website - icsi.edu.

Check below the list and dates of the exam:

- The exam for the CS Foundation programme will be conducted on 13 and 14 August

- The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from 10 to 20 August

The ICSI Foundation examination will be conducted in double shifts, which are morning and afternoon. The exams for the Professional and Executive programmes will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Meanwhile, 21, 22, 23 and 24 August have been kept by the institute in case any necessities arise.

The examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (Old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) were earlier scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 10 June.

However, on 4 May, the institute had notified that the CS June exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. In a previous notification, the institute mentioned that ICSI has time and again considered the health and safety of all its stakeholders paramount. Hence, in the interest of all, the institute decided to postpone the June CS examinations.