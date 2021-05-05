The institute said that a notice of at least 30 days will be given to the aspirants before the start of the examinations

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), on Tuesday, 4 May, declared that it has postponed all the examinations which were supposed to be conducted in June due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

In a press release shared on its official website, the ICSI stated that the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional Programme (old and New Syllabus), which were scheduled to be held between 1 to 10 June have been postponed by the institute.

President of the ICSI CS, Nagendra D Rao said it is important to resort to confinement methods to fight the pandemic. Stating that ICSI holds the health and safety of its stakeholders paramount, Rao added that the institute has decided to postpone June 2021 exams in the interest of everyone.

The press release further states that the new dates will be shared with aspirants after the institute reviews the pandemic situation. It added that the institute will make a decision depending on the guidelines issued by the departments of the Government of India.

Once ICSI reviews the situation, it will issue new dates on the website. The institute said that a notice of at least 30 days will be given to the aspirants before the start of the examinations

The latest press release has been issued by the Director of Corporate Communication and International Affairs of the ICSI Preeti Kaushik Banerjee.

Established in 1980, the ICSI is a body that regulates and develops the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. ICSI consists of more than 64,000 members and as many as 2.5 lakh students on its roll.