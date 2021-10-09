ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 to be held on 3, 4 Jan; check timings, schedule here

Those preparing for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam can access the notification by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the Company Secretary (CS) foundation examination 2021 dates. As per the latest schedule, the examination for the December term will be held on 3 and 4 January, 2022.

Those preparing for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam can access the notification by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The institute, this year, has decided to conduct a computer-based examination for foundation courses across the country from the December 2021 session onwards.

Candidates should note that the ICSI CS Foundation Exam will be conducted in four shifts for both days. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second shift will commence from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, then the third shift will start from 230 pm to 4 pm and finally, the fourth shift will take place from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

As per the schedule, on the first day, Paper I and Paper II will be conducted. Then on the second day, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held.

Also, candidates can download the ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 schedule by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/home/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘What's New’ link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As the new page opens, ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 date link will be available on the screen

Step 4: Click on the link and within a few seconds, the timetable will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the timetable properly and download the page

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for further use or need

Meanwhile, the timetable for the exam can be accessed here.

ICSI has informed that the results for the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus), and Foundation courses will be announced together on 13 October. The subject-wise break-up of marks will be mentioned on the scorecards.