The deadline for the registration of the CS exam June 2021, conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), ends today on Saturday, 22 May.

The registration for the June exam was opened again on 15 May. Aspirants wanting to apply for the test can do that till 11:59 pm by visiting the official website icsi.edu.

Here are the steps that interested candidates can follow to apply for the test:

Step 1: Visit the official application link https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/Registration/Instructions.aspx?ID=R1

Step 2: Certify that you have all the documents. Click on proceed on registration

Step 3: Fill in the CS exam June 2021 application form and submit

Step 4: Download the filled form

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/login.aspx

The application fee for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes is Rs 1,200.

The application window has been opened again so that aspirants, who could not apply earlier, get another chance to register and to appear for the exam. The last date to submit the application with the late fee was 9 April, as noted by Hindustan Times.

The date of the test will be announced soon. Previously, it was supposed to be held from 1 to 10 June, however, it has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule will be announced at least 30 days before the exam.