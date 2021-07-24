ICSE 10th (CISCE) Board Result 2021: The students can check the results through cisce.org. The results will also be available via SMS, Lastest News Today at Firstpost

ICSE Results 2021 Result Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is to release Class 10 results today, 24 July at 3 pm. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive Secretary of CISCE said that the board will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday afternoon.

This year, the CISCE informed that a recheck of answer sheets will not be applicable as candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

Once released, students can download their scores by checking cisce.org and results.cisce.org. As per an official statement, schools can access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using the principal’s ID and password, and students can check their individual results at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Follow these simples steps to checking your ICSE Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the websites https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Results 2021.’ Click on this

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 5: Take a printout of the results for future reference

The results will not only be available online, but students can also check their scores via SMS. To get ICSE result 2021 or Class 10 result on SMS, type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2021 on SMS type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

The exam board cancelled this year's Class 10 exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In case, any student has any kind of objections regarding the computation of marks, they need to submit a written application to their respective school. The school will then review such an application and forward it to the board along with the documents supporting the claims.

The board did not conduct final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As there was no exam, there will be no facility for rechecking of answer scripts, the council said.