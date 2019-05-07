ICSE Result 2019 Class 10: Scores expected today on CISCE's official websites results.cisce.org, cisce.org

ICSE Result 2019 Class 10 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the results for ICSE Class 10 2019 exam today (Tuesday, 7 May) on its official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The 2019 exams for ICSE Class 10 were held from 22 February to 25 March.

Steps to follow to check your ICSE Class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'.

Step 3: Select on the option for ICSE Class 10.

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details.

Step 5: The instructions to view the results will be provided on the page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print copy of it for future reference.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation of their papers directly on the CISCE website. However, the online module for submitting the request for a recheck will remain open only till 13 May.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exam in 2018. The pass percentage in 2018 stood at 98.51 percent.

