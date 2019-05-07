ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria, Muktsar's Manhar Bansal toppers of Class 10 exams with 99.60%

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Exam Results Declared 2019 Date and Time latest updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm, a circular on cisce.org said.

This year, 86,713 registered for the 2019 ISC exam and 96.52 percent cleared the higher education exam. The results this time has shown a rise by 0.31% from last year.

The southern region fared the best with a pass percentage of 98.91 percent, followed by the western with 98.13 percent. The eastern region registered a 96.66 percent pass percentage, and the north stood at 96.66 percent. Students of the board abroad secured 99.69 percent pass percentage.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan have topped the ISC exam with 100 percent marks. They are the first students to score a 100 percent in the ISC exam.

Among regions, the Western region has topped ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76 percent. Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the Class 10 ICSE exams with 99.60 percent.

Students who appeared for the ISC and ICSE board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Students can also request for their results via SMS. To get the ISC and ICSE results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883. For instance: for a Class 10 student with roll number 1234567, he or she needs to send ICSE 1234567 to the number provided.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 22 February and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from 4 February. Both ended on 25 March.

How to check the ISC, ICSE, Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the given link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scores and take a printout for future use.

Last year, 96.47 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams and while 98.53 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams.

This year onwards, CISCE had announced that it will give unsuccessful ICSEE and ISC candidates a second chance to pass the exams the same year.

Students dissatisfied with their result can apply for a re-evaluation online on cisce.org. The online portal to apply for a re-evaluation will be open only for seven days from the date of declaration of the results (till 13 May). The marksheet will be available on the digilocker for both ICSE and ISC students.

