ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Dewang Kumar Agarwal, Vibha Swaminathan become first Class 12 toppers to score 100%

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Exam Results Declared 2019 Date and Time latest updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm, a circular on cisce.org said.
This year, 86,713 registered for the 2019 ISC exam and 96.52 percent cleared the higher education exam. The results this time has shown a rise by 0.31% from last year.
The southern region fared the best with a pass percentage of 98.91 percent, followed by the western with 98.13 percent. The eastern region registered a 96.66 percent pass percentage, and the north stood at 96.66 percent. Students of the board abroad secured 99.69 percent pass percentage.
Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan have topped the ISC exam with 100 percent marks. They are the first students to score a 100 percent in the ISC exam.
Among regions, the Western region has topped ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76 percent.
Students who appeared for the ISC and ICSE board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Students can also request for their results via SMS. To get the ISC and ICSE results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883. For instance: for a Class 10 student with roll number 1234567, he or she needs to send ICSE 1234567 to the number provided.
This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 22 February and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from 4 February. Both ended on 25 March.
How to check the ISC, ICSE, Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the given link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha.
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download your scores and take a printout for future use.
Last year, 96.47 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams and while 98.53 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams.
This year onwards, CISCE had announced that it will give unsuccessful ICSEE and ISC candidates a second chance to pass the exams the same year.
Students dissatisfied with their result can apply for a re-evaluation online on cisce.org. The online portal to apply for a re-evaluation will be open only for seven days from the date of declaration of the results (till 13 May). The marksheet will be available on the digilocker for both ICSE and ISC students.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 07, 2019 15:42:23 IST
Highlights
ISC 2019 toppers
Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan have topped the ISC exam with 100 percent marks. They are the first students to score a 100 percent in the ISC exam.
ICSE, ISC compartment exams
Students who sat for five exams, but failed to clear one or two subjects will get another chance to appear for the exams. These compartment exams will be held from 15 July to 17 July, and the results will be announced in August.
Pass percentage of ISC 2019 exam is 96.52%
This year, 86,713 registered for the 2019 ISC exam and 96.52 percent cleared the higher education exam. The results this time has shown a rise by 0.31% from last year.
Western region tops ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76%
Among regions, the Western region has topped ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76 percent.
Results declared
CISCE has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results today, (7 May). Candidates can check scores on cisce.org.
ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results to be released shortly
The much-awaited 2019 results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams are to be declared soon. Students can check their ICSE, ISC results at cisce.org.
Supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July
CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon had said that compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates who failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after the publication of the respective board results.
These candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July. The results of the compartmental exam will be published by August to enable successful students to enroll for higher studies.
Students unhappy with results can apply for re-evaluation process
CISCE had announced that this year onwards, it will give unsuccessful ICSE and ISC candidates a second chance to clear the exams the same year.
Students dissatisfied with their result can apply for a re-evaluation online on cisce.org. The online portal to apply for a re-evaluation will be open only for seven days from the date of declaration of the results (till 13 May). The marksheet will be available on the digilocker for both ICSE and ISC students.
Criteria to pass ICSE, ISC exams
To pass the exam, students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
Statistics of ISC, ICSE 2018 and 2017 results
Last year, 98.51 percent students cleared the ICSE Class 10 and 96.21 percent students passed the ISC Class 12 exams.
This was a decline from 2017’s pass percentage which was at 99.50 percent for Class 10 and 98.42 percent for Class 12 students.
When were the ISC, ICSE 2019 exams held
This year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams from 22 February and the ISC Class 12 exams from 4 February. Both the exams ended on 25 March.
Read more on ICSE, ISC 2019 board examinations here
Steps to check the ISC, ICSE 2019 results
Step 1: Visit the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your scores and take a printout for future use
Check 2019 ICSE, ISC results via SMS
Students can also request for their results via SMS. To get the ISC and ICSE results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883.
For instance: A Class 10 student with roll number 1234567 needs to send ICSE 1234567 to the number provided.
CISCE to declare 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
15:35 (IST)
ISC 2019 toppers
Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan have topped the ISC exam with 100 percent marks. They are the first students to score a 100 percent in the ISC exam.
15:33 (IST)
Region-wise performance of ICSE 2019 results
15:27 (IST)
Region-wise performance of ISC 2019 results
15:24 (IST)
ICSE, ISC compartment exams
Students who sat for five exams, but failed to clear one or two subjects will get another chance to appear for the exams. These compartment exams will be held from 15 July to 17 July, and the results will be announced in August.
15:21 (IST)
Pass percentage of ISC 2019 exam is 96.52%
This year, 86,713 registered for the 2019 ISC exam and 96.52 percent cleared the higher education exam. The results this time has shown a rise by 0.31% from last year.
15:17 (IST)
No moderation policy this year
CISCE did not follow any moderation policy this year, a top board official told The Indian Express. "There was also no spiking of marks. Despite that, the number of students scoring above 99 percent increased this year," Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the council, told reporters.
15:09 (IST)
Western region tops ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76%
Among regions, the Western region has topped ICSE 2019 exam with 99.76 percent.
15:07 (IST)
Results declared
CISCE has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results today, (7 May). Candidates can check scores on cisce.org.
15:00 (IST)
ICSE, ISC Candidates can apply for recheck through Careers Portal of Council
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the official website. In addition, the provision of applying for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the Careers Portal of Council is also available.
14:54 (IST)
ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results to be released shortly
The much-awaited 2019 results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams are to be declared soon. Students can check their ICSE, ISC results at cisce.org.
14:49 (IST)
Various ways of checking ICSE, ISC 2019 results:
14:44 (IST)
ICSE, ISC 2019 results being announced a day after CBSE releases Class 10 scores
The 2019 ICSE, ISC results will come a day after the CBSE Class 10 results in which 91.10 percent qualified for higher education. CBSE has also released the Cass 12 results and 83.4 percent students have cleared the exam.
14:40 (IST)
Supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July
CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon had said that compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates who failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after the publication of the respective board results.
These candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July. The results of the compartmental exam will be published by August to enable successful students to enroll for higher studies.
14:24 (IST)
Students unhappy with results can apply for re-evaluation process
CISCE had announced that this year onwards, it will give unsuccessful ICSE and ISC candidates a second chance to clear the exams the same year.
Students dissatisfied with their result can apply for a re-evaluation online on cisce.org. The online portal to apply for a re-evaluation will be open only for seven days from the date of declaration of the results (till 13 May). The marksheet will be available on the digilocker for both ICSE and ISC students.
14:15 (IST)
Criteria to pass ICSE, ISC exams
To pass the exam, students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
14:12 (IST)
Statistics of ISC, ICSE 2018 and 2017 results
Last year, 98.51 percent students cleared the ICSE Class 10 and 96.21 percent students passed the ISC Class 12 exams.
This was a decline from 2017’s pass percentage which was at 99.50 percent for Class 10 and 98.42 percent for Class 12 students.
13:54 (IST)
When were the ISC, ICSE 2019 exams held
This year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams from 22 February and the ISC Class 12 exams from 4 February. Both the exams ended on 25 March.
Read more on ICSE, ISC 2019 board examinations here
13:51 (IST)
Steps to check the ISC, ICSE 2019 results
Step 1: Visit the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your scores and take a printout for future use
13:46 (IST)
Check 2019 ICSE, ISC results via SMS
Students can also request for their results via SMS. To get the ISC and ICSE results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883.
For instance: A Class 10 student with roll number 1234567 needs to send ICSE 1234567 to the number provided.
13:43 (IST)
Where to check 2019 ICSE, ISC scores
Students who appeared for the ISC and ICSE 2019 board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
13:40 (IST)
CISCE to declare 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm.