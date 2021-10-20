Both the ICSE and ISC first term exams were slated to begin on 15 November. While the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on 6 December and 16 December respectively

The deferral of the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 1 examinations 2021-2022 has been announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). In a notice, addressed to the heads of schools, CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon has stated that the decision was taken due to reasons "beyond" their control.

The official notice reads, "The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time".

The council has not revealed the exact reason behind postponing the first semester exams. However, the revised timetable for ICSE and ISC tests will be released in due course of time.

The Classes 10 and 12 examinations, earlier this year, were scrapped by the CISCE amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Later, the results were announced on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Also, in an earlier notification, it was announced that the CISCE will conduct board examinations twice this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The overall syllabus for the 2021-22 session has also been divided into two halves. While the final result will be released on the basis of marks scored by students in both semesters.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the CISCE official website (https://www.cisce.org/) for the latest updates related to the exams.