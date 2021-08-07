The results for Classes 10 and 12 board exams were declared on 24 July that saw a pass percentage of 99.76 in ISC and 99.98 in ICSE results

The schedule for the improvement and compartment examinations for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) has been released by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The exams are set to begin on 16 August. Candidates can check the notification and detailed timetable at the official site of the CISCE https://cisce.org/.

For the ICSE (Class 10) students, the examinations are scheduled to begin on 16 August and conclude on 2 September. For ISC (Class 12) candidates, the exams will conclude on 7 September. As per the notification, the results will be declared around 20 September.

Candidates who clear the examinations will have to return the previous original statement of marks to their schools. The revised statement, declaring the candidate’s status from Pass Certificate Not Awarded (PCNA) to Pass Certificate Awarded (PCA), will be issued only after receipt of the previous statement. Unsuccessful candidates must also return their statement of marks to their school, in order for the Council to send them a certificate reflecting their updated results.

The marks obtained by the candidates in these examinations will be considered their final marks. Candidates who are unable to appear for their exams will be marked as absent, with their results remaining unchanged.

The students are expected to follow strict safety protocols in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. All candidates are required to wear face masks and carry hand sanitizers to the examination centre.

The results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 were declared on 24 July, with an overall pass percentage of 99.76 percent for ISC results and 99.98 percent for ICSE results. The students were graded on the basis of their previous results, as the final examinations had been cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.