ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE releases date sheets for classes 10 and 12 papers; check on www.cisce.org

Board exams for Class 10 will start on 5 May and conclude on 7 June, while Class 12 exams will begin from 8 April and end on 16 June

The examination dates for classes 10 and 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 1 March.

Board exams for class 10 will be starting on 5 May while class 12 will be appearing for board exams from 8 April. The CISCE class 12 exam also known as Indian School Certificate (ISC) will conclude on 16 June. Class 10 or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams will end on 7 June.

The date sheet for both classes 10 and 12 have also been released by the board on its website https://www.cisce.org/. Students can take the following steps to check their date-sheets:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.cisce.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Timetable of ICSE (Class X) Year 2021 Examination or Timetable of ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 Examination depending on your class

Step 3: Download the class 10 or class 12 exam timetable

Step 4: Take a print out of the timetable and keep it securely for future reference

Alternatively, you can also click on the link here to access the timetable of Class 10 or class 12 board exams.

https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/ICSE%202021%20TIMETABLE.pdf

In the schedule, the timings and duration of each paper are also written apart from the date and subject. Special guidelines for protection from COVID-19 are also mentioned in the notification released by the board. Students have been asked to reach the centre in time so that they can be allowed inside the centres in a phased manner, to avoid overcrowding at entrances and bottlenecks. They have been asked to cover their face with masks, carry a hand sanitiser and maintain a distance of six feet at the examination centre.

Generally, the CISCE classes 10 and 12 exams are held in the month of March, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board exams will be conducted till June this year. The results of the board exams of both the classes will be announced by July, 2021