ICSE Exam 2019 Results: CISCE to declare Class 10 result at 3 pm today; check results.cisce.org for your scores

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2019 Results | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to release the results for ICSE Class 10 2019 exam today (Tuesday) at 3 pm. Candidates can check the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The 2019 exams for ICSE Class 10 were held from 22 February to 25 March.

Here are the steps to follow to download the result:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'.

Step 3: Select on the option for ICSE Class 10.

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details.

Step 5: The instructions to view the results will be provided on the page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print of it for future reference.

Candidates can apply for rechecking of their papers directly through the CISCE website. However, the online module for submitting the request for recheck of the result will remain open till 13 May. Unsuccessful students will also get another attempt to pass the exam in 2019 itself, as announced by CISCE earlier.

To get the ISCE Class 10 results as a text message, type 'ICSE' <space> seven-digit roll number and send it to 9248082883.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exam in 2018. The pass percentage in 2018 stood at 98.51 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.