ICSE 10th Board Results 2020 Date: CISCE to announce results at 3 pm today on results.cisce.org; check scores via SMS, app

ICSE 10th Board Results 2020 Date | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results of the class 10 board exams today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. Students can log on to the official website — cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Earlier, the ICSE board had told the Supreme Court that the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams will be declared by mid-July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The result will be available through the 'Careers' portal of the board, and through the board's main website and through SMS.

The board said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them. In case they face any problems, the schools can get in touch with the CISCE through email at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or through phone at 1800-267-1760.

How to check ICSE 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Select the link for the ICSE result 2020

Step 3: Feed in UID and Index number and enter the 'captcha' code

Step 4: Select the ‘show result’ option and take a print out of scores for future reference

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ICSE 10th board exam 2020 results via SMS. To receive their scores via text message, students should use the following format:

SMS ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 on the app:

Students can also check the ICSE 2020 results via the app. For this, students must download the 'ICSE & ISC Board Exam Result 2020' app. Then, click on the 'check ICSE Result 2020' link, enter the credentials and submit. The result of 10th board exam will show up.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​