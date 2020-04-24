ICMR Junior Research Fellowship Exam 2020 to be held on 12 July, online application process to begin on Monday

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) computer-based test for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be held on 12 July.

The national-level online examination will be conducted in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Candidates willing to enroll themselves for the ICMR JRF 2020 can fill the online application form that will be available on - http://pgimer.edu.in and https://icmr.nic.in/ .

The online application process will commence from 27 April. Applicants can fill the form by 27 May. ICMR has mentioned in its notification that the last date for filling of online application form will not be extended in any case.

ICMR in the notification has said that only online application will be accepted for JRF 2020.

A total of 150 fellowships would be provided of which 120 will be in the field of Biomedical Sciences and 30 will be for the work with emphasis on Social Sciences.

Online registration fee

General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,500 along with the transaction charges (if applicable)

Application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 1,200, while PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of online application fee.

Educational qualification

General/EWS/OBC candidates who wish to apply for ICMR JRF 2020 should have an MSc/MA or equivalent degree with minimum 55 percent marks.

SC/ST and PwBD candidates should have an MSc/MA or equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks to apply for the fellowship.

Those who are appearing for their final year examination in 2019-2020 session can also apply for ICMR JRF.

Age limit

The upper age limit for admission to the ICMR JRF is 28 years as on September 30, 2020.

There is a relaxation of up to 5 years for SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates, and 3 years for OBC candidates.

