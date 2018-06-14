You are here:
ICAR to release e-admit cards for AIEEA 2018 today; check at aieea.net

India FP Staff Jun 14, 2018 18:29:14 IST

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the admit cards for the All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on Thursday.

Representational image. AFP

The e-admit cards will be released on the official website aieea.net. Candidates must keep a track of the official website and download the e-admit card once it is released by ICAR.

Here is how candidates can download the admit cards:

1. Visit the official website aieea.net.

2. Click on the link for the admit card once it appears.

3. Provide the required details in the fields given on the page.

4. Click on 'Submit'.

News18 further reported that ICAR is scheduled to hold the AIEEA 2018 for postgraduate and PhD programmes on 22 June and for admissions to undergraduate programmes on 23 June.

The admit cards will show the exact time and venue of the exam. The AIEEA UG/PG exams will be held for two-and-a-half hours while the AIEEA PhD exam will be held for three hours.

NDTV further reported that ICAR will hold a mock test "to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT)". The time and date of this test will be notified later.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 18:29 PM

