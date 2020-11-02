ICAR AIEEA UG and PG, AICE results 2020 declared by NTA; check score and qualifying status at icar.nta.nic.in

Students who have qualified the exam are now eligible for the counselling conducted by ICAR

ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (2 November). Students who have appeared for the exams can check their score, qualifying status from - icar.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the rank list of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 has also been released.

The results mention details including the candidate's merit rank as well as category rank.

Students who have qualified the exam are now eligible for the counselling conducted by ICAR. They will be required to visit the official website and register for the counselling process.

ICAR will be releasing three allotment lists of seats in the participating universities. The schedule for ICAR counselling 2020 will be released soon.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG exam was conducted on 16, 17 and 22 September, while the ICAR AIEEA PG 2020 and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 exams were on 23 September.

Steps to check and download ICAR AIEEA UG and PG, and AICE results 2020:

Step 1: Log on official website - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, "Score Card AICE- JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020", "Score Card AIEEA (PG)-2020," or "Score Card AIEEA (UG)-2020" on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your application number, date of birth and security pin as displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The ICAR AIEEA UG and PG and AICE results 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your score, total and qualifying status. Save and take a print of your score card.

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2020 result: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/icar-authpg-20

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2020 result: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/icar-authug-20

Direct link to check ICAR AICE - JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020 result: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/icar-authphd-20